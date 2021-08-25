Locomotiv Moscow Interested In Tino Anjorin

Russian club Locomotiv Moscow have made an approach for Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin.

The European champions have an embarrassment of riches in attack and Locomotiv Moscow are hoping they can convince Chelsea to sell the forward.

According to Goal.com, Anjorin is a serious target for Lokomotiv, who believe the 19-year-old can continue his development in Russia.

Their head of sports and development Ralf Rangnick is a huge admirer of the player.

Lokomotiv want a permanent deal, but Chelsea may want to add a buy option or first refusal option into the contract.

