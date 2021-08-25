Osimhen, Ebuehi, Aina Doubtful For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles trio, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina and Tyronne Ebuehi are doubtful for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde, Completesports.com reports.

This is due to the Lega Serie A’s decision not to release players for international matches amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The Lega Serie A took the decision on Wednesday after the Premier League and LaLiga announced earlier they will support any club that won’t release its player for international duty.

The clubs are up in arms over the potential of losing their players for 10 days of quarantine if they are allowed to travel to ‘red’ zones for their international matches.

Even if they are vaccinated, the players will still have to self-isolate for up to 10 days after returning from some countries, including practically all of South America.



Read Also: Liberia Coach Butler Shuns Training Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

“Unlike FIFA’s decision to not extend exceptions for call-ups to countries…