PSG To Sell Mbappe This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly resigned to the fact that they will need to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer, after the forward turned down the club’s latest contract offer.

The 22-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal, has been offered a lucrative five-year contract extension to stay in the French capital, which would make him the club’s third highest-paid player behind Neymar and Lionel Messi.

However, Mbappe is now considering his options away from PSG, with the forward increasingly likely to leave this summer, according to RMC Sport.



It is understood that Mbappe’s preferred destination would be Real Madrid, who are planning to make a £145m bid in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

In addition, an unnamed English team have registered their interest in signing the 2018 World Cup winner, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United two clubs who have previously been…