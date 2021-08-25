Rohr Has No Excuse Not Qualifying Nigeria For 2022 World Cup -Lawal

Former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal has insisted that Super Eagle coach, Gernot Rohr has no excuse not qualifying Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He made this known on the backdrop of the Premier League clubs to prevent players who are from the red-list countries where the covid-19 third waves are on the rise.

Recall that Nigeria’s players could also be affected and players such as William Troost Ekong, Peter Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, and Semi Ajayi may be forced to stay away from the game.

However, ‘Chindo’ as he was fondly called during his playing days, told Brila FM that Rohr has no excuses to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup.

“I believe Mr. Rohr can’t say with all what is going on we can’t play football, if plan A it’s not working, you deploy plan B.”

“The way he decides to manage the games depends solely on him, we are not panicking – Rohr had spent…