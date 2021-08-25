Ronaldo Pushing For Move To Premier League Manchester City

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City as Juventus’ wantaway superstar eyes the exit door before the window closes at the end of the month.

Doubts have surrounded Ronaldo’s future at Juventus, with the Portuguese star reported to have asked to begin last weekend’s season opener at Udinese on the bench.

The 36-year-old has one year remaining on his deal in Turin and the Italians are understood to be willing to let their talisman go for £25million amid links to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to L’Equipe, Ronaldo is currently pushing for a move to the Premier League, with the Portuguese attempting to engineer a switch to Pep Guardiola’s side this month.

The French outlet reports that Ronaldo is trying to create the right circumstances for a move, including a swap deal involving Portugal…