Sodje Counters Fashanu’s Bribery Allegation Against Ex-Eagles Coach

Former Super Eagles defender, Sam Sodje has countered comments made by John Fashanu that former Green Eagles coach, Otto Gloria requested for bribe before he can play for Nigeria.

Recall that the former England international during an interview on Brila FM on Monday had alleged that Otto Gloria demanded money from him to don the national team colour.

However, Sodje has expressed great disappointment over Fashanu’s statement and opined that he doesn’t think he would have commended a regular shirt with the caliber of players in the Green Eagles.

“I was disappointed while listening to Fash’s response as to why he didn’t play for Nigeria during his playing days”.

Read Also: Top 10 Nigerian Footballers Aiming High For 2022 World Cup

“He shouldn’t tell false stories and accuse late coach Otto Gloria of asking him for bribe”.

“John Fashanu is a great player no doubt, he made his choice to play for England just like many of us who opt to play for Nigeria”.

“The Green…