Uzoechi Targets More After Terrific Half-Season For Sunshine

If there was an award for the Sunshine Stars impact player of the just ended 2020/2021 NPFL season, there would be little debate as to the winner as that will surely go to one Ejike Uzoechi, a Central defender who shone like a million stars while the season lasted.

Uzoechi joined the struggling Sunshine Stars during the midseason transfers window on a short loan spell from Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Nnewi United FC. Sunshine Stars Coach, Deji Ayeni saw him play firsthand when, as then Ekiti United Coach, his side faced Nnewi United in their NNL clash at the Ekiti Stadium and Uzoechi was impressive in the game.

The moment Ayeni got appointed Coach of the relegation-haunted ‘Owena Waves’ to replace Gbenga Ogunbote, his first midseason signing was Ejike ‘The Incredible’ Uzoechi, and the young man did not disappoint. He sllotted into Sunshine’s team with ease.

Sunshine Stars and the City of Akure were virtually without any…