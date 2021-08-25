Watford In Talks Over Transfer Of Nigerian Defender

Watford are in talks over signing Nigerian teenage non-league defender Samuel Okoye.

The 19-year-old Hitchin Town right-back featured for Watford in pre-season friendlies against his former club Arsenal and Brentford.

He also started for the Hornets in their final summer warm-up up game – a 1-1 with Stevenage – in a back-four featuring Craig Cathcart and William Troost-Ekong in the centre and new signing Danny Rose at left back.

It was a game in which Xisco named an experimental side featuring trialists alongside established stars including Troy Deeney, and powerful defender Okoye impressed before he was substituted late on.

Okoye is available without a fee and is currently on trial at the Vicarage Road club, who were promoted from the Championship last season.

He underlined his potential to Xisco when he played for Hitchin against a Watford Under-23s side in mid-July.

Hertfordshire-based Hitchin play in the Southern…