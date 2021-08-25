Why Osimhen Must Learn To Control His Emotions -UEFA Vice President React

UEFA Vice President Zbigniew Boniek has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as a fantastic player that must learn to control his emotion against an opposing player in order not to always find himself in the bad books of referees.

Recall that referee Gianluca Aureliano gave Osimhen the matching order in the 23rd minute at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after he was adjudged to have shoved Venezia midfielder Daan Heymans in the face during a corner kick struggle.

As a result of the straight red card, Osimhen will be expected to miss Napoli’s next two Serie A matches against Genoa and Juventus, on August 29 and September 11.

However, in a chat with Radio Kiss Kiss, Boniek urged the Nigerian international to always keep his cool and focus more on the game.

He also stated that Osimhen will learn from the ugly incident.

“The expulsion of Osimhen? They are hundredths of a second reactions, scams that can happen,” the former Polish international forward told Radio Kiss…