Wilshere Former Arsenal Midfielder Considering Retirement At 29

Former Arsenal midfield star Jack Wilshere has revealed he is considering retirement at the age of 29.

Wilshere is without a club after being released by Bournemouth in the summer.

He admits to being ‘concerned’ about his future and admits he has asked his wife whether it is time to move into coaching.

But it is questions from his kids that Wilshere finds the most tricky to deal with.

He has Archie and Delilah from a previous relationship, and Siena and Jack Junior with wife Andriana.

Also Read: Ex-Napoli Star Calaio: Osimhen’s Dismissal Vs Venezia Excessive

In an interview with The Athletic, the 34-cap England international explained: “My kids are at an age where they understand. Especially Archie, who’s nine.

“He’s actually having conversations with me, saying, ‘What about the MLS?’ or ‘Why aren’t you playing in La Liga?’

“He loves football. He knows everything about football. And it is difficult to explain to him. He’ll say to me, ‘How come no club wants…