AAUA Luminaries Hold UNILAG Marines To A Goalless Draw

University of Lagos men football team, UNILAG Marines were on Wednesday held to a goalless draw by their Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba counterpart, AAUA Luminaries in the first leg of matches scheduled for quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL) tournament.

Arguably, UNILAG Marines dominated most parts of encounter and came close to scoring on a number occasions, only to see all of efforts on goal denied by Isaac Philip, AAUA Luminaries goalkeeper who was outstanding throughout the match.

However, AAUA Luminaries managed to find the back of the net towards the end of the match but luck wasn’t on their side as it was ruled out as outside by the assistant referee.

The match ended in 0:0 after 90minutes of intense action at the Lagos State University Sports Complex.

In other results in the first leg quarterfinal matches, UAM Tilers of University of Agriculture Makurdi…