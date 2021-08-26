Adesokan Places Fourth In Powerlifting At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Yakubu Adesokan missed out on a podium placement in men’s -49kg Powerlifting, finishing 4th with his best lift of 155kg at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Adesokan attempted 161kg on his last attempt to snatch Bronze from Azerbaijan’s Parvin Mammadov who lifted 156kg, but failed to lift it.

The gold medal was won by Jordan’s Omar Qarada with a lift of 173kg while the silver medal was won by Le Van Cong of Vietnam.

Adesokan won the gold medal in the -48kg event at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Ibrahim Dauda will be action in the men’s 59kg event on Friday while on Saturday Nnamdi Innocent will be in action in the 72kg.

