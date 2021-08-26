Arteta Confirms Exit Talks With Willian

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed he has held talks with Brazil winger Willian over a potential exit from the club this summer.

Willian has been linked with a move to Brazilian side Corinthians in recent weeks.

Arsenal are looking to get the former Chelsea player off their wage bill and he is expected to leave for free if a transfer is agreed before the transfer window closes on August 31.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” said Arteta, ahead of Saturday’s trip to champions Manchester City.

“I don’t know [why it hasn’t worked out for him here].

“At the moment he is an Arsenal player, and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything different is just things that can happen.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…