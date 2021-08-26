Chuba Akpom Rejoins Middlesbrough On Loan

Chuba Akpom has rejoined former club PAOK on a season-long deal from Sky Bet Championship outfit Middlesbrough, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom, 25, joined Boro from the Greek side for £2.75m in September last year and has scored five goals in 40 appearances for Neil Warnock’s side.



The addition of Uche Ikpeazu and emergence of Josh Coburn has limited his playing opportunities at the club.

The striker follows Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson in leaving Warnock ‘s side this summer as he looks to refresh his team before the window slams shut in under a weeks time.

He won the Greek Super League title with PAOK during his first spell at the club.

