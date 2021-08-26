I Hope Mbappe Stays At PSG -Henry

Former Arsenal legend, Thiery Henry believes PSG star, Kylian Mbappe will honour his contract despite reports linking him to Real Madrid this summer.

The France international who has refused to extend his contract with the Paris club has been alleged to be pushing for a move to the Madrid capital.

However, in an interview with Amazon Prime:, Henry said that ‘it is normal to evaluate things’ but hopes the 22-year-old will stay with the Parisians.

“I don’t know what is happening with Kylian Mbappe.

“We can always speculate and say a lot of things. Me, what I see is that he is still there, that he is training, he is walking, he is running and he is trying to create chances for his team-mates.

“He scores, I know that well. He is a player who is also honouring his contract, he is doing nothing bad and he is responding on the pitch, so be happy.

“Like I often say, with an exceptional player we…