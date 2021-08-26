Isaac Success Joins Serie A Club Udinese On Three-Year Deal

Nigeria forward Isaac Success has linked up with Serie A club Udinese from Premier League outfit Watford ,reports Completesports.com.

According to the Mirror, Success penned a three-year contract with the White and Blacks for an undisclosed fee.

Originally, the 25-year-old had wanted to stay and fight for his place at Vicarage Road, but after an influx of striking options were brought in through the door this summer, it was made clear that he is not needed for Watford’s Premier League challenge.



The striker played 10 times in the Championship last season for the Hornets and scored one goal.

Success joined the London club from Spanish side Granada in 2016, netting his first goal against AFC Bournemouth in 2017.

He was on loan to Malaga FC before returning to Watford in 2018/2019, scoring four goals in 13 appearances for the Hornets.

