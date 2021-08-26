Nwobodo Makes Team-Of-The-Week In Turkey; Rated Standout Midfielder

With two rounds of games into the new season of the top league in Turkey, former Nigeria under 20 midfielder, Obinna Nwobodo, continues to prove he is one of the best players in the country in the colours of Goztepe after he made the latest Team of The Week, Completesports.com reports.

Last Sunday, Nwobodo’s club, Goztepe, suffered a shock 0-1 home loss to Yeni Malatyaspor but the Nigerian had such a telling display and it was good enough for him to be picked as one of the top performers of the weekend.

World renowned sports data outfit, Sofascore, picked Nwobodo as its team’s best player with a rating of 7.7 after the game. The Sofascore ratings are generated by a sophisticated algorithm that translates hundreds of stats into one live number that quantifies a player’s performance’.

A Sofascore rating has become a veritable index in evaluating a footballer by stakeholders in the industry.

Also Read –