Orlando Pirates Sign Ndah From NPFL Champions Akwa United

South African giants Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Olisa Ndah from NPFL champions Akwa United on a three-year contract, Completesports.com reports.

Orlando Pirates announced the signing on their official website on Thursday.

The Buccaneers announced Ndah’s signing alongside the acquisition of Kwame Peprah from King Faisal FC in Ghana.

A statement from Orlando Pirates read:”Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of two players – Olisa Ndah, who joins from newly crowned Nigerian Premier League champions Akwa United and Kwame Peprah from King Faisal Football Club in Ghana.

“Olisa Ndah is a 23-year-old defender who joins the Mighty Buccaneers having formed part of an Akwa United squad that lifted its maiden Nigerian Premier League title last season. The towering central defender was widely regarded as one of the finest players in the…