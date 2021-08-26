Osimhen’s Dismissal Vs Venezia Excessive

Former Napoli striker Emauele Calaiò believes Victor Osimhen’s red card in the club’s 2-0 home win against Serie A newcomers Venezia was excessive, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was sent off in the 23rd minute after striking out at Daan Heymans as they waited for a set play.

The Nigeria international has been banned for two games and fined €5,000.

The 22–year-old is now out of the league games against Genoa and Juventus.

“The expulsion of Osimhen? Already last year it was understood that the character of the Nigerian was a bit too smoky. A strong striker must also have the clarity to be calm in some moments of the match. But the expulsion is excessive,” Calaio told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

” In football we also see a lot worse and without red cards. Aureliano was in confusion during the match also in the management of the cards against the Venezia players. Osimhen’s behavior was instinctive:…