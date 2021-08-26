Undefeated Boxing World Champion Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Money From Bar Waitress

Undefeated World Boxing Council middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was arrested on Wednesday on felony robbery prices from a July incident at a San Antonio bar.

Charlo posted bond on three prices of second-degree robbery and was launched based on KSAT-TV.

A police report stated Charlo’s bank card was declined for a big bar tab on the morning on July 16, the eve of Charlo’s brother Jermell’s world title bout in San Antonio.

A warrant accused Charlo of eradicating his identification and money from his waitress’s possession earlier than departing.

Charlo’s legal professional, Kent Schaffer, instructed the stattion his consumer didn’t take something belonging to another person.

“Jermall stole no money from anyone at the club and made no threats toward anyone,” Schaffer instructed KSAT. “At no time did he rob anyone or take any property other than his own.”

The lawyer stated the fighter was involved after being instructed his card had been misplaced and solely retrieved…