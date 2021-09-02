Liberia Camp Bubbles As Star Man ‘Alcantara’ Arrives

The Lone Star of Liberia squad is all but complete after David ‘Alcantara’ Tweh arrived the team’s Federal Palace Hotel Camp on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Alcantara was brought in on a grey chartered cab from Murtala Muhammed International Airport to Victoria Island to complete the squad.

Peter Butler’s men will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday.



Three days later, Liberia will confront Central Africa Republic at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium , Monrovia.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ashley Williams (RB Linense, Spain), Tommy Sango (LISCR, Liberia), Morlik Keita (Mighty Barrolle, Liberia)

Defenders: Prince Balde (KF Drita, Kosovo), Jeremy Saygbe (RB Linense, Spain), Alvin Maccornel (Watanga, Liberia), Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain, Liberia), Teah Dennis (Monrovia…