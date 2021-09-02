Paralympians Get Heroic Welcome From Sports Minister, Amokachi

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare and the Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari, Daniel Amokachi led the rousing welcome for the first batch of Paralympians who returned home from Tokyo, Japan.

The athletes, mainly the power lifters, arrived in Lagos Thursday afternoon aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight to the warm welcome of the Minister, Daniel Amokachi, as well as an appreciable number of journalists and supporters.

At the short reception held at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Sunday Dare and Daniel Amokachi praised the athletes for giving their best and doing the nation proud.

The Sports Minister would also commend the triumphant Paralympians for competing fairly and holding their own against some of the best Paralympians in the world.

Also Read – Super Eagles Vs Lone Star:…