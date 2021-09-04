Don’t Blame Klopp For My Collapsed Deal -Fekir

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir has revealed that Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t be blame for his fail move the Anfield.

Fekir made this known in an interview with The Times, where he said that an issue with his agent was the reason that the deal wasn’t concluded.

Fekir went on to state his admiration for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and insisted meeting the German only strengthened his desire to join the Merseyside club.

He said: “It was a dark moment. “I saw plenty of things which weren’t true. It was said the knee stopped me going to Liverpool but that wasn’t true. I went to Clairefontaine [France’s football centre near Paris], and they did all the proof [medical] and the knee was fine.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: 6 Talking Points From Super Eagles 2 – 0 Lone Star

“I had a problem with my agent, my adviser. It was the agent [who was] responsible for the deal not going through. Of course I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool…