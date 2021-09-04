Finidi George Set To Become New Enyimba Head Coach

Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George is expected to be named new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba, according to reports have concluded talks with Finidi and is likely to be appointed next week.

The Peoples Elephant failed to renew the contract of erstwhile head coach Fatai Osho following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.



Finidi, who holds a UEFA B coaching license has never managed a club or national team in the past.

The 50-year-old was appointed Spanish Real Betis director of international football in 2010.

Enyimba finished third on the NPFL table last season and will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next term.

By Adeboye Amosu

