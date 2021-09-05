‘We’ll Fight Super Eagles With Victory Spirit’

Cape Verde coach, Bubista, is confident that the Blue Sharks have the quality needed to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group C match at the Estadio Aderito Sena in Mindelo, Completesports.com repors.

Bubista (full name: Pedro Leitoo Brito), a former national team defender and captain who was appointed the Blue Sharks coach in January 2020 is looking to make a huge success of his job by leading the team to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he is urging his players’ self-belief to fight and bag the maximum points against the Super Eagles in Mindelo.

Cape Verde are currently second, behind Nigeria in the Group C table after securing a 1-1 away draw against Central African Republic on matchday-1, while the Super Eagles won 2-0 at home against Liberia.

Julio Tavares scored in the 36th minute for the Blue Sharks at CAR’s makeshift home ground, Stade Omnisport de Douala Cameroon last week Wednesday. Trevor Toropite equalised for CAR…