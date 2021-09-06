Adams Ex-French International Dies After 39 Years In Coma

Former French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73 after spending 39 years in a coma.

Adams was 34 when he slipped into a deep coma in 1982 following an anesthesia error during routine knee surgery at Lyon Hospital.

He was said to have been in ‘great shape’ going into the operation and was expected to wake up after only a few hours but he remained in the coma for 39 years.

Adams was pronounced dead on Monday at the Nimes University Hospital.

The 73-year-old was born in Dakar, Senegal, in 1948 and went on to play 22 times for the France national team from 1972 to 1976.

He also made 41 appearances for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, although spent the majority of his career playing at Nice.

According to the Blizzard, as per the Guardian, Adams was undertaking a coaching course in Dijon when he became concerned about his knee.

He ended up putting the course on hold on the…