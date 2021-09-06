‘Why I Quit Cape Verde Team Suddenly Before Nigeria Clash’ — Ricardo Gomes

Cape Verde forward Ricardo Gomes has explained the reason behind his decision to quit the team ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The Cape Verde Football Federation announced on Sunday that the FK Partizan of Serbia striker decided to leave the team’s camp in Tubarões Azuis after claiming to be injured.

“It is public knowledge at the moment I am playing for Partizan FK club that participates in the Serbian championship. So, for those who know, the trips from Serbia to Cape Verde or another African country where our team plays have a long duration with the effects acquaintances from long journeys,”Gomes said in a statement.

“However, during these years I have always honored the calls, even in situations where professionally it would be advisable to refuse or

temporarily abdicate our selection, placing our selection above my

personal and professional ambitions and the ambitions of the clubs…