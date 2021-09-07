Pele Celebrates Successful Surgery To Remove Tumor

Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pele, has celebrated the successful surgery which he underwent to remove a tumor.

The three-time World Cup winner said he had the surgery last Saturday, days after he was hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Commenting on the successful surgery, Pele wrote on his Instagram page:”My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon.

“The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my

family and friends.”

The 80-year-old has had several significant health issues in recent years.

He had a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, and…