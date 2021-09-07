Rohr Must Get His Selection Right Against Cape Verde -Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes Super Eagles coach, Gernort Rohr’s selection will be key in determining the outcome of today’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

Rohr , who is expected to miss key players like Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Willian Troost Ekong, Oghenekharo Etebo, Joe Aribo, Ola Aina and others due to UK covid-19 restriction, will be banking on some new players in the team to help him grind the three points against the Blue Shark.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told completesports.com that selecting the right players against Cape Verde will help the team pick the maximum point.

“I have no doubt that the Super Eagles will pick the three points against Cape Verde. But my concern has to do with the players Rohr will deploy to the field of play against them.

“Making the right selection will definitely help him to nail Cape Verde down at their home…