Cape Verde Can Shock Super Eagles If…’ Says Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said minnows Cape Verde can spring a surprise on the Super Eagles if they are taken for granted.

The Eagles will be guests to the Blue Sharks on Tuesday in their second Group C game FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Gernot Rohr side go into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win against Liberia on Friday while Cape Verde held Central African Republic to a 1-1 away draw.

And ahead of today’s encounter, Udeze, speaking on Brila FM’s Breakfast show said:”Cape Verde will shock the Super Eagles if they take them for granted. We remember how Cape Verde came out and did very well a few years ago.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for the Eagles but all the same we wish them all the best.”

Meanwhile, on Monday Liberia revived their qualification hopes with a hardfought 1-0 win against Central African Republic in Douala, Cameroon.

