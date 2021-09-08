Iwobi: Benitez Has Boosted My Self-Belief

Alex Iwobi says he is enjoying a new lease of life under manager Rafa Benitez and believes the Spaniard’s intensive training sessions can help him become a better player.

The Nigeria international has struggled since linking up with Toffees from Arsenal in 2019 but seems back to his best under Benitez.

Iwobi has scored one goal and recorded one assist in four appearances across all competitions for Everton this season.

“The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me,” the 25-year-old told Evertontv.

“It’s helped me a lot so far this season.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to].

“My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants.

“With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is…