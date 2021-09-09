Awaziem Delighted To Join Turkish Club Alanyaspor

Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem is thrilled with his move to Turkish Super Lig club Aytemiz Alanyaspor , Completesports.com reports.

Awaziem linked up with Alanyaspor on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese outfit Boavista on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to be hosted in this way. I am also happy to come to such a beautiful place,” Awaziem told the club’s website.

“I have heard the name and successes of Aytemiz Alanyaspor for a long time.

“When the offer came, I did not think about it. I immediately accepted it. No one should doubt that I will give everything to reach the goals.



“I have a structure that gives everything on the field. I am a ready player. I want to play right away.”

President of the club Hasan Çavuşoğlu has expressed his delight following Awaziem’s arrival.

“Awaziem set off after the Nigeria game and came to Alanya yesterday evening. He is a football player that we believe will…