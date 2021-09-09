Bolt: ‘Machine’ Ronaldo Will Play Until He Is 42

Usain Bolt has predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo will play until he is 42 following the forward sensational return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo is back at Manchester United 12 years after leaving Old Trafford.

While Bolt retired from competitive athletics at a comparatively tender 31 years of age, the Jamaican thinks Ronaldo could continue playing for at least another five years.

“It’s a massive deal to see him back,” Bolt told BBC Sport of the 36-year-old.

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] demands a lot, so he will demand a lot from these players and it will only make them better. He’s on a different level, he is a machine.

“I think he will play until he’s 42 because he will always be so fit and on a higher level to a lot of the younger players because of the work he puts in and the dedication he has.”

