Augsburg Coach Weinzierl Reveals Plan To Stop Awoniyi

Augsburg manager Markus Weinzierl insists his team will strive to stop Taiwo Awoniyi in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi has scored three goals in three league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

Apart from his impressive scoring form, the 24-year-old has formed a deadly partnership with Max Kruse.



Aware of the threats posed by the Nigeria international , Weinzierl revealed that he is working on ways to tame the striker.

“You play internationally, that speaks for the quality and with Taiwo Awoniyi and Max Kruse you have two very good strikers,” Weinzierl said as quoted by allgemeine.de.

“They often make the difference; they have to be taken out of the game. And in Rani Khedira, they’ve definitely signed a good player that we all know.”

