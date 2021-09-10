Dennis, Etebo Up For Watford Player Of The Month Award

Emmanuel Dennis and Oghenekaro Etebo are in the running to be crowned Watford Player of the Month for August, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis, who joined the Hornets on a five-year deal from Belgian Pro League champions in June scored and bagged an assist on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

The winger also featured against Brighton and Spurs in the league, and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

He is also in the running for the Goal of the Month prize for his effort in the 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

Fellow Super Eagles star Etebo has similarly got off to a flyer at Vicarage Road after his summer loan switch from Stoke, completing 90 minutes of each of the three top-flight clashes in which he has made over 34 passes on average.

