FIFA Gives Go Ahead For Aisha Buhari Cup

World football –governing body, FIFA on Wednesday provided the Local Organizing Committee with a final go-ahead to stage the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, otherwise known as Aisha Buhari Cup. The six-nation invitational is being organized in honour of the name and Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter dated 8th September 2021 and signed by Gordon Savic, Head of Qualifiers and International Matches, the world body noted it has sanctioned the 15th – 21st September showpiece that holds at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and Agege Stadium in the City of Lagos, and featuring hosts Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and South Africa’s ‘A’ Women teams.



“In accordance with the article 7 of the regulations, FIFA is happy to provide official authorization for this women’s tier 1…