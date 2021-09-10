I’ll Do My Best To Win Back Atletico Madrid Madrid Fans’ Heart -Griezmann

Atletico Madrid striker, Antoine Griezmann says he’s determine to give his best in bid to win back the heart of fans.

Griezmann was unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player for the second time, and he made clear he hopes to rediscover the nice relationship he had with the club’s fans.

Whether that will happen immediately is unclear, especially after the unrest which came as a result of the manner of Griezmann’s original departure to Barcelona.

“I think there has been a very nice relationship between the fans and myself, I want to find that again,” Griezmann declared to the press.

“I will give everything as has always been my style of play on the pitch, I will give everything for the fans who are both in the stands and watching on TV. Hopefully we can live through magical evenings together once again, that is my main goal, I am here to give everything.”

