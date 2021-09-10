Medvedev, Felix Battle For US Open Final Spot

World number 2, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will battle it out for a place in the final of the US Open on Friday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

Both tennis stars will be facing each other for the first time after successfully dispatching their opponents in the quarter finals.

Recall that Felix ousted Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain via a walkover after his opponent was forced to retire because of a leg injury.

On the other hand, Medvedev made easy work of his opponents and had not lost a single set up until his quarter-final match against Botic van de Zandschulp which ended 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Medvedev has been in impressive form and the 26-year-old has had his eyes set on the final and lifting the US Open title.

The winner of the semi-final clash will face either of Djokovic or Alexander Zverev in the final of the US Open.

