Solskjaer: ‘There Will Be No Issues Managing Ronaldo’

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the “mutual respect” that exists between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo means that there will be no issues when it comes to managing the Portuguese.

Ronaldo will make his second debut for the 20-time English champions in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has insisted that he will have no issues managing the 36-year-old to ensure that he gets the best out of him, and the Norwegian has tipped his former teammate to play until he is 40.

“We’ve got mutual respect for each other… he knows I’ve got to make the decisions when to play, when not to play, it’s my job to manage him and we get the best out of him, I want to see the best out of Cristiano and that comes from communication,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We spent a few years together at the club, we know each other, he doesn’t need me to tell him what to do, he’s already had determination and desire to be the…