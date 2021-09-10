Watford Ready To Fight For All Three Points Against Wolves

Emmanuel Dennis says Watford are ready to do everything possible to secure all three points when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The Hornets will be looking to record their second win of the season after their opening day triumph against Aston Villa.

And looking ahead to the game, Dennis is aware of the threats posed by the West Midlands opposition and is ready for the challenge.

“I’ve watched the team play a couple of times and they’re good,” Dennis said on the club’s official website.

“We’re preparing like a normal game. It will be intense because they will come wanting to win.

“It’s really important [to win]. Every game in the Premier League and every point is really important.

“We have been working hard for the game, we are ready to fight and get the three points. It’s going to be a really interesting game.”

Dennis and Ismaïla Sarr combined effectively during the Aston Villa game,…