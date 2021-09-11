Air Peace Redeems N20m Pledge To Eagles For Away Win Vs Cape Verde

Air Peace has redeemed the N20 million pledge it made to the Super Eagles prior to their second round Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in Mindelo.

It would be recall that Chairman of Air Peace Allen Onyeama made the promise as the team prepared to jet out for the second group game.

The Eagles who flew to and fro Cape Verde in one of Air Peace’s ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, received the cheque at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on arrival.

In appreciation for the gesture, a statement on the Eagles Instagram page read: ”We thank our sponsor Air Peace for keeping to their promise. We are motivated to keep the pace and momentum when proceedings resume in October. We meeeuuuve!”

Despite conceding against the run of play, the Eagles fought back to beat Cape Verde 2-1 to record their second group win.

Nigeria top the group on six points and will take on Central African…