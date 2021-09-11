Barcelona Will Be Active During January Transfer Window -Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has assured fans that the club will be more active during the January transfer window.

Laporta made this known in a chat TribalFootball, where he lauded the board for what appears to be a quit summer window for the club.

He said, “In very complicated conditions the football department did excellent work.

“Credit to Rafael Yuste, Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes. Now we’re at 80 per cent, before we were at 110 per cent of our income going out in salaries.

“Next window we can act with more normality.”

