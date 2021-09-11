Boateng Convicted Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend, Fined £1.5m

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender

Jerome Boateng has been convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and ordered to pay her £1.5m in damages, a court ruled.

Boating was in Munich to stand trial after being accused of assaulting his ex-partner in 2018.

The 33-year-old had denied the charges but has been found guilty.

He was originally due to stand trial in December of last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boateng was accused of throwing a lamp and a small cooling box at his former partner in the Caribbean in July 2018.

Testifying in court, the woman accused the footballer of punching her, pulling her hair, biting her on the head, and insulting her during an altercation. She told the court she was punched so hard, she lost her breath for a moment.

In his testimony, Boateng said he did not assault his ex-girlfriend and described a different version of events.

Boateng moved to Bayern in 2011 where he would go on to play for a decade, winning the Champions League…