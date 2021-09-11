Grassani Napoli Lawyer Explains Successful Strategy in Osimhen Appeal

Napoli attorney Mattia Grassani has described the team’s approach to get the ban of Victor Osimhen reduced from two to one match.

Osimhen was handed a straight red card during their Serie A season opener against Venezia on Sunday, August 22.

After missing the game against Genoa, Napoli decided to appeal the ban and to get the match reduced.

The appeal committee of the football body met on Tuesday and after much deliberations and discussions, the ban was reduced to one game.

The outcome of the appeal mean that Osimhen will be available for Napoli clash against Juventus this weekend.

And explaining how Napoli managed to reduce the two-match ban, Grassani told Radio Kiss Kiss: “The Venezia player, Daan Heymans, did not suffer any consequence from the incident. The doctors did not need to intervene, and he did not even protest. Moreover, it was not true that the contact happened while the ball was out of play. Referee Gianluca Aureliano had penned that in his initial report. Instead,…