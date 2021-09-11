I’ll Sacrifice My Heart, Soul To Win US Open Final -Djokovic Vows

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he’s ready to sacrifice his heart and soul in order to win the claim the US Open title.

Djokovic stated this shortly after defeating Alexander Zverev in the semi final of the game, to set up another mouth-watering clash against Daniil Medvedev.

The world No. 1 defeated his German rival 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2 to qualify for Monday’s decider.

By beating Zverev, 34-year-old Djokovic became the oldest US Open finalist since Andre Agassi (35) in 2005 and could be the oldest US Open champion since Ken Rosewall (35) in 1970.

Ahead of Monday’s final, Djokovic said that he would treat the final game like the last game of his life.

“There is only one match left. All in. Let’s do it,” Djokovic said, when asked about his pursuit of the calendar Grand Slam.

“I will put my heart, my soul, my body, my head into winning it.”

“I’m going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career.”

