Niger Tornadoes, Gombe United Secure Promotion To The NPFL

Niger Tornadoes and Gombe United have gained promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesports.com reports.

The two clubs secured promotion to the top flight after they played out a 0-0 draw at the Nigeria National League Super 8 competition on Saturday in Enugu.

Tornadoes finished top of Group A with five points after one win and two draws from three games. The Ikon Allah Boys will compete in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Gombe United finished in second position on the same point, but have an inferior goal difference.

El-kanemi Warriors missed out on promotion to the NPFL despite edging out DMD 4-0 in the other Group A fixture.

The Maiduguri club finished in third position with four points.

