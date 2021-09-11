Oliseh Opposes Plans For Biennial World Cup

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh is not happy with the plans to hold the World Cup on a biennial basis.

Oliseh comments came amid increasing speculation that FIFA could move to hold world’s greatest football competition every two years instead of four, despite strong opposition from UEFA and other continental governing bodies.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, has been touting a possible transition for several months amid a feasibility study-but Oliseh stated that the four-year cycle makes the World Cup memorable.

“Personally as a player, it would be interesting to say ‘OK, in a six-year period, I could play three World Cups’,” Oliseh told BBC World Service.

“But what actually makes the World Cup exceptional is the build-up to the event – the four-year wait and the fact that sometimes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for certain players.

“I can see why African football is happy with it because it goes…