Pogba Celebrates Man United’s Win Over Newcastle With Burna Boy

Paul Pogba celebrated Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle as he raced off to Parklife festival where he was brought on stage by Grammy award winning Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.

Pogba played a key role in the victory – assisting two goals – as Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford in style with a brace.

Burna Boy had been watching Pogba at Old Trafford and the pair traded places shortly after the victory as he brought out the 2018 World Cup winner on stage at Parklife.





Burna Boy at Old Trafford watching Manchester United vs Newcastle

The 28-year-old was clearly enjoying every minute of it as he danced on stage at Heaton Park.

At Old Trafford, Ronaldo was the star of the show as he enjoyed a dream second debut for the club.

The 36-year-old opened the scoring from close range in first-half stoppage-time and fired United back into the lead after Javier Manquillo had drawn…