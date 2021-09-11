Raducanu Clinches US Open Title, Beats Fernandez In Final

Emma Raducanu has written her name in the history book after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final to claim the US Open Women’s Singles title on Saturday night.

Raducanu, ranked 150th, was the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown after dispatching 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

Not since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon had a British woman taken a Slam singles title, with Raducanu the first Briton to claim the US Open crown since Wade in 1968.

Her tenth match of the tournament, having played three qualifiers, proved to be her toughest opponent in what will go down as a final to remember.

Any sign of nerves for Raducanu playing in front of a packed out Arthur Ashe Stadium proved non-existent as she held serve in the opening game, a brutal crosscourt backhand earning some early cheers.

There was more drama to be had when Raducanu sliced her knee open sliding for a ball and had to take a mid-game medical time-out but she was not to be denied, sealing the…