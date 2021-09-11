Ronaldo: I Want To Win Major Trophies Again At Man United 

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he wants to win major trophies at Manchester United again following his return to the Premier League giants.

Ronaldo is expected to make his long awaited return to United when they take on Newcastle on Saturday.

During his first spell, Ronaldo won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

And asked about whether he felt United were in a position to challenge for major honours, Ronaldo replied: “This is why I am here. I am not here for vacation,” he told United’s official website.

“As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again. I am capable, me and my team-mates.

“I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

Meawhile Ronaldo has admitted he is even feeling slightly…